Northrop Grumman Wins Contract for Artillery Communications System

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Work on the contract will be performed in Madison in the US state of Alabama, with an estimated completion date of March 23, 2018, the release added.

“Northrop Grumman Space and Mission Systems Corporation [of] Madison, Alabama was awarded a $9.4 million… contract for the insertion of a secure communications capability upgrade for the Rocket, Artillery, Mortar Warn systems,” the release stated on Monday.

The contract will insert an improved secure communications capability for the existing Rocket, Artillery, Mortar (RAM) Warn system to alert US forces of enemy Indirect Fire attacks that comprise a significant portion of all soldier casualties, according to published reports.