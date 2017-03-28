US Sanctuary Cities Can Legally Resist Immigration Enforcement

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Monday, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a breifing that the Justice Department would cut off funding to local jurisdictions, including so-called sanctuary cities, not in compliance with federal immigration enforcement.

“Despite what Attorney General Sessions implied this afternoon, state and local governments and law enforcement have broad authority under the Constitution to not participate in federal immigration enforcement,” Schneiderman stated in the release.

© AFP 2017/ Paul J. Richards US Immigration Agency Arrests 248 Foreign Nationals in 2 Weeks

President Donald Trump lacks constitutional authority to broadly cut off funding to sanctuary cities that have lawfully acted to protect immigrant families, Schneiderman added.

Cities with policies that prevent police and other public employees from notifying the US federal government of the immigration status of individuals when they are arrested or seek assistance from public institutions have been called "sanctuary cities."