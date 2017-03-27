Register
22:42 GMT +327 March 2017
Live
    Search
    President John F. Kennedy and his wife Jacqueline Kennedy are greeted by an enthusiastic crowd upon their arrival at Dallas Airport, on November 22, 1963. Only a few hours later the president was assassinated while riding in an open-top limousine through the city.

    Diary Reveals JFK Thought Hitler Might Have Survived World War II

    © AP Photo/
    US
    Get short URL
    0 54 0 0

    As the centennial of President John F. Kennedy’s birth approaches, his 61-page personal diary from 1945 is about to hit the auction block. A shocking entry reveals that Kennedy believed that Adolf Hitler may have still been alive after World War II ended.

    Candid shot of Hitler at the Berghof
    © Photo: C&T Auctioneers and Valuers
    Unseen Intimate Photos of Adolf Hitler During the War to be Sold at UK Auction
    The diary was written at a time when Kennedy was working as a war correspondent for Hearst magazines. He later gifted the book to Deidre Henderson, who was one of his research assistants. It is believed to be the only diary from the beloved former president still in existence.

    On April 26, what would have been Kennedy’s 100th birthday, the diary will be going to the highest bidder. Boston’s RR Auction, which is handling the sale, expects to bring in over $200,000 for the artifact.

    “[Hitler] had boundless ambition for his country which rendered him a menace to the peace of the world, but he had a mystery about him in the way he lived and in the manner of his death that will live and grow after him,” Kennedy wrote after visiting Hitler’s bunkers in Berlin, and his “Eagle’s Nest” mountaintop retreat, in summer 1945, the Independent reported.

    After visiting the bunker where Hitler is widely said to have committed suicide, Kennedy was skeptical.

    President John F. Kennedy is seen riding in motorcade approximately one minute before he was shot in Dallas, Tx., on Nov. 22, 1963. In the car riding with Kennedy are Mrs. Jacqueline Kennedy, right, Nellie Connally, left, and her husband, Gov. John Connally of Texas.
    © AP Photo/ Jim Altgens
    Thanks to Oliver Stone, Thousands of Secret JFK Assassination Files To Be Released in 2017
    “The room where Hitler is supposed to have met his death showed scorched walls and traces of fire,” he wrote. “There is no complete evidence, however, that the body that was found was Hitler's body."

    When questioned about the entry, the auction house denied that Kennedy admired Hitler, and urged readers not to take his writing out of context.

    “There’s no glorification, and I wouldn’t take this out of context,” Bobby Livingston, executive vice president of RR Auction, told the Independent. “I think Kennedy was a historian, and he’s writing his understanding of Hitler’s place in history.”

    Henderson has also shared her belief that Kennedy was not glorifying Nazis or Hitler.

    “When JFK said that Hitler ‘had in him the stuff of which legends are made,’ he was speaking to the mystery surrounding him, not the evil he demonstrated to the world," Henderson told People Magazine. "Nowhere in this diary, or in any of his writings, is there any indication of sympathy for Nazi crimes or cause."

    Related:

    Well-Aged: Chunk of Queen Elizabeth’s 1947 Wedding Cake Up for Auction
    Sotheby's London Art Auction Totals Record $240Mln
    How Much is the Monster? Pokémon Card Sells for $54,970 at Auction
    Dress Like Steve: Jobs' Famous Turtleneck and Other Outfits Up for Auction
    Hackers Claim to Sell NSA Cyber-Weapons in Online Auction
    Tags:
    World War II, RR Auction, Adolf Hitler, John F. Kennedy, Boston, Berlin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok