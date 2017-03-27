Trump to Sign Energy Independence Executive Order on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Spicer stated that the president "will sign an executive order to strengthen the nation’s energy security by reducing unnecessary regulatory obstacles that restrict the responsible use of domestic energy resources."

"This order will help keep energy and electricity affordable, reliable and clean in order to boost economic growth and job creation," He said.

The head of the US Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt, said on Sunday the executive order will start the process of eliminating former President Barack Obama's Clean Power Plant initiative that was introduced to reduce carbon pollution from power plants.