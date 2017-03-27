White House Establishing Office of Innovation to Streamline US Government

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — White House spokesman Sean Spicer said in his press briefing on Monday that the office of innovation will be established in order to keep the federal government on budget and ahead of schedule.

"The office of American innovation will apply the president’s ahead of schedule and under budget mentality to a wide number of government operations and services, enhancing the quality of life for all Americans," Spicer stated.

Spicer noted that the first priorities of the office will be to modernize technology in all federal departments, identify "transformational" infrastructure projects and fix the Veterans Affairs system.