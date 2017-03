© AP Photo/ Tony Dejak Cleveland Officers Get ‘Administrative’ Charges for Tamir Rice Killing

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least two people, aged 17 and 19, were killed in a shooting that took place late on Sunday in Cleveland, Ohio, local media reported.

Four people were injured, with two of them, males aged 17 and 19, later dying from their wounds at the hospital, the Fox 8 channel reported citing police.

The police and ambulance, as well as firefighters, are working at the scene. No further details were provided yet.