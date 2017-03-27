California Police Arrest 6 After Clashes Between Trump Supporters, Opponents

The police reportedly estimated around 2,000 people participating in the demonstration.
Pro-Trump rallies took place across the United States on Saturday. The US president thanked his supporters on Twitter.
Trump's victory divided the US population into those who share his views and those opposing them. After Trump's inauguration his opponents took to the streets to demonstrate against the president.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete ......Trump's victory divided the US population into those who share his views and those opposing them.........
Hermes
There was some help of soros and aipac too.