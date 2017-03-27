California Police Arrest 6 After Clashes Between Trump Supporters, Opponents

© AP Photo/ Cheryl Senter Vast Majority of Americans Appalled at Trump’s Budget Plan, Poll Reveals

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the NBC broadcaster, the police detained people over the fistfight, which erupted between pro-Trump and anti-Trump protesters, and illegal use of pepper spray.

The police reportedly estimated around 2,000 people participating in the demonstration.

Pro-Trump rallies took place across the United States on Saturday. The US president thanked his supporters on Twitter.

Trump's victory divided the US population into those who share his views and those opposing them. After Trump's inauguration his opponents took to the streets to demonstrate against the president.