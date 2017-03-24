Evidence of Obama's Spying on Trump to Be Presented to US Congress This Week

On March 4, Trump wrote on Twitter that Obama had ordered for his wires to be tapped in Trump Tower before the November 8 election. Afterwards, the US president asked the appropriate congressional committees to investigate the matter.
On Wednesday, Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes announced during a press conference that he had seen the data which proved Obama's surveillance on Trump. However, the findings were presented in rather vague terms. On Thursday, Congressman Adam Schiff said in a press release that Nunes' claims did not substantiate wiretapping, adding that the committee had not yet seen the related documents.
