Evidence of Obama's Spying on Trump to Be Presented to US Congress This Week

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the media, the information on surveillance was gathered from different sources. The media outlet added that intelligence services had authenticated the data even before Trump accused Obama of wiretapping.

On March 4, Trump wrote on Twitter that Obama had ordered for his wires to be tapped in Trump Tower before the November 8 election. Afterwards, the US president asked the appropriate congressional committees to investigate the matter.

On Wednesday, Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes announced during a press conference that he had seen the data which proved Obama's surveillance on Trump. However, the findings were presented in rather vague terms. On Thursday, Congressman Adam Schiff said in a press release that Nunes' claims did not substantiate wiretapping, adding that the committee had not yet seen the related documents.

