4 People Killed in Series of Shootings in Wisconsin - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Three people and a police officer were killed in a series of shootings in the town of Rothschild in the US state of Wisconsin, media report.

The shootings occurred on Wednesday, at a private home, a law firm and an apartment complex, Fox 6 said, adding, citing Everest Metro Police Chief Wally Sparks, that the suspect was in custody.

Schools and a town hospital were on lockdown in Rothschild on Wednesday, but the lockdowns have already been lifted, according to Fox 6.