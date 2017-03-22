Pentagon Needs Additional $30Bln to Address Worsening Security - DoD

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Department of Defense has asked for the additional $30 billion in fiscal year 2017 to deal with the worsening security situation around the globe, US Secretary of Defense James Mattis said in a testimony on Wednesday.

"This increase in funding will help address the worsening security situation confronting us around the globe," Mattis stated, according to his prepared remarks.

On Thursday, the White House requested Congress to provide additional $24.9 billion to finance immediate warfighting readiness needs. Some $5.1 billion additional funding was also proposed for overseas contingency operations, which includes funds to accelerate the campaign against Daesh (banned in Russia) and continue Operation Freedom's Sentinel in Afghanistan.

"We must recognize that hesitation now to invest in defense would deepen the strategic mismatch between our future security and the military means to protect our people and freedoms," Mattis said.

The US defense chief added that diplomatic solutions to crises will remain preferred options of the Trump administration.

"But we cannot deny the role of our military in setting the conditions for diplomatic progress," Mattis added.

The defense secretary noted that after addressing readiness gaps in 2017, the Pentagon will seek to "to balance the force with a budget that precludes further damage stemming from Continuing Resolutions and sequestration" in 2018.

In 2019, the US military will be "on track," Mattis concluded.