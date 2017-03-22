US Senate Passes Legislation Returning Wildlife Management Authority to Alaska

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Senate passed legislation on Tuesday to overturn a US Fish and Wildlife Service rule that took state authority away from Alaska to manage its wildlife for both recreational and subsistence hunting on National Wildlife Refuges, US Congressman Don Young said in a press release.

"Since its inception, I’ve worked to overturn this shortsighted and illegal rulemaking by the US Fish and Wildlife," Young said in the release on Tuesday. "Not only was it a massive jurisdictional power grab, it clearly undermined the laws passed by Congress to protect Alaska’s authority to manage fish and wildlife upon all our lands."

Young sponsored the joint resolution of disapproval under the Congressional Review Act to overturn the Obama-era regulations, the release stated.

Now the bill heads to President Donald Trump to sign it into law.