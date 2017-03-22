Register
01:38 GMT +322 March 2017
Live
    Search
    White House

    Secret Service Failed to Replace Sensors on White House Fence Scaled by Intruder

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    111811

    One of the men who managed to get over the White House fence and spend 17 minutes on the lawn earlier this month was able to do so because the Secret Service had removed alarm sensors that were set up through the area, according to a new report.

    On March 10, Jonathan T. Tran, 26, jumped three fences to gain access the south entrance of the White House with two cans of mace, a backpack and a letter for the president. He claims that he had originally authored the “Golden Showers” dossier and wanted to alert the president.

    “Tran was able to scale that particular area of the fence without setting off alarms because they had been removed, leading to confusion among officers about his whereabouts and whether an intruder was inside the White House complex,” sources told the Washington Examiner.

    The White House is viewed from Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster, File
    White House on Security Alert Due to Bomb Threat
    Alarms were set off after Tran jumped the first fence, but that area’s alarms are apparently often set off by birds and squirrels, the Examiner reported. The lack of further alarms likely led to uncertainty about whether the perimeter had been breached.

    The alarms were removed when the fence was made taller in response to breaches during the Obama administration. The sensors were never replaced after the fence was raised.

    A week prior to Tran scaling the fence, he told a Sputnik News reporter that he believed he was responsible for Christopher Steele’s dossier on Trump after an event held by Roger Stone to promote his new book. Tran claimed that it had been adapted from a dossier that he had written about a roommate, and that he had driven to DC to try to contact someone who could explain this to the president.

    Last Monday, a federal judge released Tran on his own recognizance provided that he stay within 100 miles of his home in Milpitas, California, other than for court appearances, and undergo a mental health evaluation. He is scheduled to be fitted with a GPS device on March 16 in California.

    Following his release, videos were found on YouTube of Tran explaining his theory.

    "I'm currently in Washington DC and I'm just making a video to quickly and publicly come out of hiding. I can't speak too much at the moment about that right now, at this time. But I hope it clears up any confusion or mystery,” Tran says in the footage.

    Tran is now charged with entering restricted grounds with a weapon, which carries a fine and up to 10 years in prison.

    Related:

    Secret Service Agent Who Won’t ‘Take a Bullet’ for Trump Removed From Post
    US Secret Service Laptop Thief Reportedly Knew What He Was Looking For
    US Lawmakers Consider 'Major Structural Changes' for Secret Service
    Secret Service Laptop Containing Trump Tower Floor Plans Stolen in New York
    White House Secret Service Agent Admits Enticing Minor
    Tags:
    Secret Service, White House, Donald Trump, Jonathan T. Tran, Washington, DC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Trump Winery Cartoon
    Make America Great Again with Cheap Foreign Labor
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok