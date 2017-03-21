Court Indicts Philadelphia District Attorney on 23 Corruption Charges

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Seth Williams, who served as Philadelphia District Attorney, is charged with ten counts of using interstate facilities to promote bribery, two counts of extortion and 11 counts of wire fraud.

"Defendant Williams signed, filed and caused to be filed state and city [records] that intentionally omitted reference to valuable benefits received in those years," the indictment stated.

In one incident, Williams allegedly accepted expensive items in exchange for helping a local business owner "limit security screening… at the US border when attempting to return to the United States after foreign travel."

Williams is further accused of pressuring police officers to assist in the fraud.

In total, Williams is accused of accepting $88,000 in bribes, including vacations, luxury vehicles and other items and $9,000 in cash between 2011-2014 while serving as district attorney.