Trump Administration Unaware of White House Officials Under FBI Investigation

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump’s administration has no information about any White House officials being probed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a press briefing on Monday.

"No," Spicer stated when asked whether the Trump administration was aware of any White House employees being investigated by the FBI.

Earlier in the day, FBI Director James Comey said that the agency was conducting a probe into Russia's alleged meddling in 2016 US presidential election.