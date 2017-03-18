Senator Says US National Guard Training Ukrainian Soldiers Fighting in Donbass

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Inhofe stated on Friday that the US mission builds the "trust and confidence" between Washington and Kiev.
“The combat experience and expertise of the 45th [Infantry Brigade Combat Team] makes them the perfect unit to perform this critical mission of advising and training Ukrainian Army units who rotate in and out of the intense fighting in Eastern Ukraine,” he said.
Earlier on Friday, President Donald Trump said during a press conference that the United States would like to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in the Ukraine.
In 2015, the sides to the conflict in eastern Ukraine reached a ceasefire agreement in Minsk following negotiations brokered by the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany. However, the agreements have repeatedly been violated, with the conflict escalating near the southeastern Ukrainian towns of Avdiivka and neighboring Yasynuvata in late January of 2016.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Trump said the US would like to find a peaceful solution to in the Ukraine. Allowing the people in the disputed territories to decide their own destiny is the only way. He surely knows that. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Do they need training? Why not teach them to live in harmony and abide by the Minsk agrrements?
Darrell R
Gargarin