US Justice Dept. Meets House Intel Committee Deadline on Wiretapping Documents

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Nunes added that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Central Intelligence agency (CIA) have yet to provide more materials needed for concluding the probe.

"The Committee is satisfied that the Department of Justice has fully complied with our request for information from our March 8 letter on possible surveillance related to Donald Trump or his associates," Nunes stated on Friday as quoted by The Hill.

On March 4, Trump claimed that former President Barack Obama ordered surveillance of the Trump Tower in October. Shortly after the allegations became public, Nunes announced that the panel would conduct a thorough examination.

The Committee has found no evidence supporting Trump's claim so far, according to Nunes. However, Trump has reaffirmed that he would stand by his statements.