Trump: US Republicans Unifying to Move New Healthcare Legislation Forward

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the House Budget Committee advanced the legislation in a 19-17 vote, despite three Republicans not backing Trump’s bill.

"Great progress on healthcare. Improvements being made. Republicans coming together!" Trump stated on Twitter Thursday.

On Monday, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated in a report that nearly 14 million more Americans would be uninsured by 2018 under the new healthcare policy compared to the current law. In 2026, almost 52 million people would be left with no coverage, according to the report.

The White House argued that the CBO has been consistently wrong with its predictions when it comes to counting people. Furthermore, the CBO report revealed that the new plan would reduce the US budget deficit by over $ 330 billion and bring insurance premiums down by 10 percent, Trump's press secretary Sean Spicer stressed.