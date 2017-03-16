US 2018 Budget Guarantees Foreign Assistance Only for Israel, State Dept. Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Israel secured $3.1 billion in foreign funding in President Donald Trump's 2018 budget that was made public on Thursday.
"Our assistance to Israel is a cutout on the budget, and that’s guaranteed," Toner told reporters. "With respect to other assistance levels — foreign military assistance levels, those are still being evaluated and decisions are going to be made going forward."
Last September former President Barack Obama’s administration signed a 10-year, $38 billion memorandum of understanding that represents the single largest bilateral military pledge of defense aid in US history.
The agreement included $33 billion in foreign military financing and $5 billion for missile defense from fiscal year 2019-2028.
All comments
Show new comments (0)