US 2018 Budget Guarantees Foreign Assistance Only for Israel, State Dept. Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Israel secured $3.1 billion in foreign funding in President Donald Trump's 2018 budget that was made public on Thursday.

"Our assistance to Israel is a cutout on the budget, and that’s guaranteed," Toner told reporters. "With respect to other assistance levels — foreign military assistance levels, those are still being evaluated and decisions are going to be made going forward."

Toner pointed out the State Department was still at the beginning of the budget process and would consider US treaty obligations when determining assistance.

Last September former President Barack Obama’s administration signed a 10-year, $38 billion memorandum of understanding that represents the single largest bilateral military pledge of defense aid in US history.

The agreement included $33 billion in foreign military financing and $5 billion for missile defense from fiscal year 2019-2028.