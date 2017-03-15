US Senate Confirms Ex-Senator Dan Coats as Director of National Intelligence

The Senate voted overwhelmingly in favor of the ex-senator of Indiana. Senators approved the nomination of former US Senator Coats in a 85-12 vote, while 51 votes were needed for the confirmation.

Earlier, the tally was 77-11, while the vote was ongoing.

Despite receiving overall favorable references from lawmakers and former colleagues, Coats' confirmation comes at a time of widespread criticism of Trump's relations with the intelligence community. Coats used to serve on the Senate’s Intelligence Committee.

Coats previously served as the US Ambassador to Germany under George W. Bush. Coats is believed to have arisen from the team of Dan Quayle, US Vice President during the term of President George H. W. Bush. Dan Coats has links to the elite of the Republican party and the Fellowship, a conservative and Christian lobby group in Congress.

Earlier, the US president lashed out at Senate Democrats for the failure to confirm all the executive Cabinet nominees.