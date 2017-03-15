Canada Allocates Over $17 Million to Satellite Technology Developer

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — UrtheCast, the company that works with more than 170 contractors, will produce the operational software for OptiSAR, an earth observation constellation that includes eight optical satellites and eight radars.

"A Vancouver-based company will develop new technologies that will provide its clients with highly detailed images of the planet as a result of a $17.6-million investment by the Government of Canada," the release stated on Tuesday.

Bains emphasized that this investment would help to equip Canadians working in the space sector with the skills to create breakthrough technology and strengthen Canada’s leadership in growing sector of Earth observation.

In 2014, Canada's space sector added 10,000 jobs and generated $5.4 billion in revenue, according to the release.