White House Claims CBO Healthcare Coverage Estimates 'Consistently Wrong'

"CBO coverage estimates are consistently wrong, and more importantly, did not take into consideration the comprehensive nature of the three-pronged plan to repeal and replace the Obamacare," Spicer stated.
Spicer explained that in the next two phases, the Republicans plan to execute additional reforms bringing down insurance costs and increasing coverage.
The CBO's primary responsibility is to measure the potential impact of programs on the federal budget, Spicer argued. He stressed that the CBO report shows that the new healthcare plan would reduce the US budget deficit by over $330 billion and bring insurance premiums down by 10 percent.
