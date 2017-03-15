Register
    A view of the White House in Washington, DC.

    White House Claims CBO Healthcare Coverage Estimates 'Consistently Wrong'

    US
    The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) frequently miscalculates the number of uninsured people under a certain healthcare policy in its reports, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

    Dollar
    US Budget Deficit Can Reach $1.4 Trillion by 2027
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Monday, the CBO estimated that nearly 14 million more Americans would have no insurance by 2018 under the new healthcare bill drafted by Republicans in the House of Representatives. "In 2018 and 2019," the CBO also reported, "average premiums for single policyholders in the nongroup market would be 15 to 20 percent higher than under current law, mainly because the individual mandate penalties would be eliminated."

    "CBO coverage estimates are consistently wrong, and more importantly, did not take into consideration the comprehensive nature of the three-pronged plan to repeal and replace the Obamacare," Spicer stated.

    Spicer explained that in the next two phases, the Republicans plan to execute additional reforms bringing down insurance costs and increasing coverage.

    The CBO's primary responsibility is to measure the potential impact of programs on the federal budget, Spicer argued. He stressed that the CBO report shows that the new healthcare plan would reduce the US budget deficit by over $330 billion and bring insurance premiums down by 10 percent.

      avatar
      jas
      Notice how Sputnik CIA mole staff writes the headline? Look at ALL other headlines. The never have the source of the allegation. It would be written:
      CBO Healthcare Coverage Estimates 'Consistently Wrong'
