Trade Rep Nominee Says Trump Will Defend US Against China Despite Trademarks

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Media reported last week that China had given preliminary approval for a total of 38 new trademarks linked to Trump. Last month, China registered a Trump construction services trademark.

"I believe that if your [Senator Debbie Stabenow] concern is that the President [Trump] would somehow not defend America against China because of trademarks, I want to let you be reassured that’s not the case," Lighthizer said on Tuesday.

Lighthizer claimed that the Trump administration was going to “change the paradigm on China."

If confirmed, his nomination will go to the full senate for vote.

Lighthizer previously served as Deputy Trade Representative under President Ronald Reagan and was chief of staff of the US Senate Finance Committee during the administration of President Ronald Reagan.