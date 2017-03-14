Register
    Michael Brown

    US Filmmaker Releases New Video to Distort Narrative of Michael Brown Case

    © AP Photo/ Brown Family Photo
    US
    0 6201

    US filmmaker Jason Pollock released previously undisclosed video footage to distort the storyline in the 2014 deadly police shooting of African-American Michael Brown, St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch’s said in a press conference.

    Demonstrators face a line of police officers during a demonstration against recent grand jury decisions not to indict police officers in the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, in Boston, Massachusetts December 13, 2014
    © REUTERS/ Brian Snyder
    NY Court Urges Police to Disclose Spying on Black Lives Matters Protesters
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Pollock showed his documentary at a film festival in Texas over the weekend that disclosed unseen video of what appears to show Brown making a swap for goods at a convenience store. Earlier surveillance video released to the public appeared to show Brown shoving a store clerk and robbing items. The footage revealed by Pollock suggests Brown returned to pick up items that he received as part of the swap.

    ​“Take a look at what this fellow [Pollock] put into his documentary and take a look at the real video… it was clearly an attempt to distort this and turn it into something it isn’t,” McCulloch stated on Monday.  “Suggesting he’s coming back to pick up what he bartered for is just stupid.”

    McCulloch stated that Pollock did a poor job of editing and that the entire footage shows there was no transaction between Brown and the store employees.

    White Lives Matter Protest, Austin, Texas
    © YouTube/The Daily Texan
    White Lives Matter Crashes Black History Ceremony in Texas, Chaos Erupts (VIDEO)
    The video was unreleased to the public because the investigation was ongoing and irrelevant to the case in the fatal shooting of Brown by police officer Darren Wilson in 2014, McCulloch claimed.

    The new video footage sparked unrest in the Missouri city of Ferguson. Media reported that an estimated hundred protesters gathered outside the store featured in the video and gunshots were heard, but no injuries were reported.

    Tags:
    film, documentary, Michael Brown, United States
