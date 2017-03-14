US Filmmaker Releases New Video to Distort Narrative of Michael Brown Case

Mike Brown is a TOP TRENDING TOPIC WORLDWIDE! The truth is out. Mike didn't rob the store. My film #StrangerFruit tells the whole story. pic.twitter.com/pwygUC4CI8— Jason Pollock (@Jason_Pollock) 12 марта 2017 г.
“Take a look at what this fellow [Pollock] put into his documentary and take a look at the real video… it was clearly an attempt to distort this and turn it into something it isn’t,” McCulloch stated on Monday. “Suggesting he’s coming back to pick up what he bartered for is just stupid.”
McCulloch stated that Pollock did a poor job of editing and that the entire footage shows there was no transaction between Brown and the store employees.
The new video footage sparked unrest in the Missouri city of Ferguson. Media reported that an estimated hundred protesters gathered outside the store featured in the video and gunshots were heard, but no injuries were reported.
