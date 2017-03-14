Register
02:31 GMT +314 March 2017
    White House press secretary Sean Spicer speaks during the daily press briefing in the briefing room of the White House in Washington

    Woman Confronts Trump’s Press Secretary in Apple Store (VIDEO)

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    US
    Despite the unspoken rule about not harassing public personalities as they go about their day-to-day lives, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was accosted by an angry woman while shopping at an Apple store over the weekend.

    Spicer attempted to ignore the angry person and continue going about his business as the woman, who goes by the name of “Shree” on Twitter, told him that he works for a “fascist,” in an apparent reference to US President Donald Trump. She webcast the spectacle on Periscope, Twitter’s livestream service.

    White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks to media while his American flag lapel pin is upside down
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Social Media Freaks Out After Sean Spicer Wears Upside-Down Flag Pin
    "How does it feel to work for a fascist? Have you helped with the Russia stuff? Are you a criminal as well? Have you committed treason too, just like the president?" the woman asked.

    Spicer responded by saying that it is, “such a great country that allows you to be here.”

    Many have suggested that Spicer was likely referring to Shree’s right to confront and disrupt him in public while he is shopping, but the woman claimed that his remark was racist, and a “threat.”

    “That is racism and it is an implied threat. Think about the sheer audacity of Mr. Spicer to say that to my face with a smile, knowing that he that he is being recorded on video and the position of power he holds in our government,” Shree wrote in a blog post about the encounter. “I am still stunned by the boldness of having my citizenship threatened on camera.”

    In a February 18 tweet, the woman claimed that she was an organizer for the protests against current Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, in which attempts were made to physically block her from entering Jefferson Academy in DC.

