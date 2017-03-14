Ex-US State Dept. Lawyer Forms Watchdog to Probe Trump Administration Conflicts

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The group will rely on federal and state records as well as other investigative and legal tools to publish information about corruption by administration officials, the founders added.

© AFP 2017/ Jewel Samad US Democrats Eye Pulling Out of Russia Investigation as Doubts Mount

"American Oversight, a new, non-partisan, ethics organization launched today to hold the administration accountable to the American people," the two founders said in a statement on Monday.

Evers alleged Trump was creating a "culture of impunity across his administration" unchecked by Congress.

The group asked the Justice Department and US National Archives on Monday to investigate the use of non-official email and messaging applications — including some that automatically delete messages — by Trump administration officials.

US law requires federal officials to preserve official communications.