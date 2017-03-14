Ex-US State Dept. Lawyer Forms Watchdog to Probe Trump Administration Conflicts

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The group will rely on federal and state records as well as other investigative and legal tools to publish information about corruption by administration officials, the founders added.
Evers alleged Trump was creating a "culture of impunity across his administration" unchecked by Congress.
The group asked the Justice Department and US National Archives on Monday to investigate the use of non-official email and messaging applications — including some that automatically delete messages — by Trump administration officials.
US law requires federal officials to preserve official communications.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete As if Trump voters are just going to roll over and let these Marxist pukes act like they are our masters. They can take their "oversight" group and enjoy hell with it.
jas