13 March 2017
    US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

    Democrats Urge US Senate to Exclude Border Wall Funding From Spending Bill

    US
    US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and four other Senate Democrats sent a letter to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday, asking Republicans not to include funding for a wall on the border with Mexico in the spending bill ahead of an upcoming government funding deadline.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump is expected to submit his budget proposal to Congress on Thursday.

    "We are also concerned with reports that there may be an effort to include funding for a very expensive new wall along the southern border with Mexico and a 'deportation force’," the letter stated.

    The Democratic senators said they believe it would be "inappropriate to insist on the inclusion of such funding in a must-pass appropriations bill" that is needed for the Republican majority in Congress to avert a government shutdown so early in Trump’s administration.

    According to media reports earlier this week, the Trump administration proposed cuts to multiple federal agencies, including the US Coast Guard and Transportation Security Administration, to fund the construction of the wall along the US-Mexico border.

    Trump has swiftly acted on his signature campaign promise to build the wall and signed an executive order initiating its construction during his first week in the White House.

      jas
      Schumer should be ignored and removed from office whenever possible.
      jas
      These kinds of articles intend to deceive an uninformed reader. It's propaganda. The border wall is needed. But some people worship at the altar of a world without borders and for a single Marxist and authoritarian government ruling it all.
      jas
      Schumer is such a fraud. Some faux intellectual who thinks hanging his spectacles from his nose makes appear him more competent.
