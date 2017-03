© REUTERS/ Brendan McDermid Dismissal of US Attorney Bharara Linked to Trump Investigations?

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Saturday, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara announced he had been fired after refusing to resign.

On Friday, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked 46 US Attorneys, who were political appointees of former President Barack Obama, to tender their resignation letters in order to ensure a uniform transition.

"I wish to thank my incredible staff and law enforcement family for all their support over the years as I respectfully submit my resignation as United States Attorney," Green stated.

The release noted that Green’s resignation is effective as of March 10.