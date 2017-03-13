California Attorney General Joins Lawsuit Against Trump's New Immigration Order

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Becerra noted that while Trump changed some of the language in his revised executive order, signed on March 6, the unconstitutional intent and effect did not change.

"I am proud to join with my fellow attorneys general in protecting our people from this latest unfounded and unconstitutional overreach," he stated in the release.

The new executive order is still an attack on people based on their religion and national origin, Becerra added.

California joins the states of Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, Minnesota and New York in the lawsuit against Trump’s order.

The new executive order, which takes effect on March 16, blocks individuals from six countries from entering the United States for 90 days, and suspends refugees from entering for 120 days.