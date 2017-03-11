Majority in US Optimistic Trump Presidency Will Make Country Prosperous

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Some 54 percent of US adults say they are optimistic that President Donald Trump will bring prosperity to the United States, a Gallup poll revealed.

"Trump has consistently found his strongest public support on economic issues," a press release with the survey stated on Friday. "Gallup polling the week after he won the election in November found Americans most optimistic that Trump would be able to ‘reduce unemployment and create new jobs’ (62 percent) and ‘improve the economy’ (60 percent)."

Trump fared worse when it comes to generating optimism over environmental and energy policies.

In the same poll, only 35 percent said Trump would be able to "improve the quality of the environment," while 46 percent expressed optimism over the president’s plans for US energy producers.

Trump has proposed major rollbacks of Obama policies in all three policy areas – economy, environment and energy.

On the economy, Trump has begun implementing plans to eliminate thousands of regulations that saddled small- and mid-sized companies with added costs and also to cut the industrial world’s highest corporate tax rate (35 percent), which many blame for an exodus of US companies to other nations.

On the environment and energy, Trump has pledged to end many Obama-era regulations, which he claims have also hobbled the US economy.