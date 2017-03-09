US Citizens Split on Russia’s Alleged Meddling in US Election

© AP Photo/ Alex Brandon Over Half of Americans in Favor of Sessions' Resignation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US citizens are divided almost equally on whether Russia had meddled with the US presidential election, a Politico/Morning Consult poll showed Wednesday.

"Forty-one percent of registered voters polled last weekend said the Russian Federation influenced the race between President Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton … Overall, the electorate is split on the issue, with 42 percent of voters saying the former Cold War adversary did not influence the election," the survey said.

The poll indicated that the share of US citizens believing in Russia’s interference in the election’ results has increased by nine percentage points since December survey.

The pollster surveyed almost 2,000 people on March 2-6.

In late 2016, reports emerged suggesting that US intelligence discovered an alleged Russian hack of Republican National Committee (RNC) computers during the election campaign, but no leaks followed. The Democratic National Committee's (DNC) computers were also hacked this summer, resulting in a number of compromising leaks.

The CIA claimed Russia deliberately targeted the Clinton’s presidential campaign, because it wanted Trump to win, while the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has reportedly reached opposite conclusions from the same raw intelligence. Russia has repeatedly refuted the allegations.