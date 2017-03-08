Trump Address to Congress Pushes US Economic Confidence to Nine-Year High

"Last week was an eventful one for the US economy," the release stated on Tuesday. "Trump, meanwhile, commanded a large national audience, and his speech likely helped spark the stock market's record-setting performance the next day."
Gallup bases its index on two questions that it has asked weekly since 2008: how Americans rate current economic conditions and whether they feel the economy is improving or getting worse, the release explained.
The index has a theoretical maximum of "plus 100" if everyone surveyed says that the economy is doing well and improving.
Following Trump’s speech to Congress on February 28, the Gallup index doubled from "plus 8" to a record "plus 16," the release said.
The release also noted the stock market rally the following day, with the Dow Jones industrial average closing above 21,000 for the first time in its history.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete This is why the sick socialist leftists are trying so hard to remove Trump..... because realistically they are extremely worried the longer he stays as president the more corruption he will find in government from the Obama administration and all of the agencies involved in treason
Adrienne Adonis
Second the socialist liberals are extremely worried that Trump will be successful in his presidency and that will lead to the libtarts loosing power and people will vote for Trumps second term due to his success with all Americans ....... the socialist left media will now go full steam ahead to make Trump look like he has lost his mind because Trump is going to expose all of them involved including the corrupt media.