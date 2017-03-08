Trump Address to Congress Pushes US Economic Confidence to Nine-Year High

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump’s maiden address to Congress helped push confidence in the US economy to the highest level in nine years of weekly polls, the Gallup said in a press release.

"Last week was an eventful one for the US economy," the release stated on Tuesday. "Trump, meanwhile, commanded a large national audience, and his speech likely helped spark the stock market's record-setting performance the next day."

Gallup bases its index on two questions that it has asked weekly since 2008: how Americans rate current economic conditions and whether they feel the economy is improving or getting worse, the release explained.

The index has a theoretical maximum of "plus 100" if everyone surveyed says that the economy is doing well and improving.

Following Trump’s speech to Congress on February 28, the Gallup index doubled from "plus 8" to a record "plus 16," the release said.

The release also noted the stock market rally the following day, with the Dow Jones industrial average closing above 21,000 for the first time in its history.