02:13 GMT +308 March 2017
    U.S. President Donald Trump reacts after delivering his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives iin Washington, U.S., February 28, 2017

    Trump Address to Congress Pushes US Economic Confidence to Nine-Year High

    © REUTERS/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool
    US
    25640

    The Gallup claims that Trump’s maiden address to Congress helped push confidence in the US economy to the highest level in nine years of weekly polls.

    US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton arrives at Burke Lakefront airport in Cleveland, Ohio US, October 21, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Democrats Seek to Delegitimize Trump to 'Distract Attention From Their Failure'
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump’s maiden address to Congress helped push confidence in the US economy to the highest level in nine years of weekly polls, the Gallup said in a press release.

    "Last week was an eventful one for the US economy," the release stated on Tuesday. "Trump, meanwhile, commanded a large national audience, and his speech likely helped spark the stock market's record-setting performance the next day."

    Gallup bases its index on two questions that it has asked weekly since 2008: how Americans rate current economic conditions and whether they feel the economy is improving or getting worse, the release explained.

    The index has a theoretical maximum of "plus 100" if everyone surveyed says that the economy is doing well and improving.

    Following Trump’s speech to Congress on February 28, the Gallup index doubled from "plus 8" to a record "plus 16," the release said.

    The release also noted the stock market rally the following day, with the Dow Jones industrial average closing above 21,000 for the first time in its history.

    Gallup, Donald Trump, United States
      Adrienne Adonis
      This is why the sick socialist leftists are trying so hard to remove Trump..... because realistically they are extremely worried the longer he stays as president the more corruption he will find in government from the Obama administration and all of the agencies involved in treason

      Second the socialist liberals are extremely worried that Trump will be successful in his presidency and that will lead to the libtarts loosing power and people will vote for Trumps second term due to his success with all Americans ....... the socialist left media will now go full steam ahead to make Trump look like he has lost his mind because Trump is going to expose all of them involved including the corrupt media.
