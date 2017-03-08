Ukrainian Citizen in US Charged With Illegal Export of Military Gear

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A Ukrainian citizen with permanent residency in the United States was arrested in Queens, New York on Tuesday and charged with illegally exporting US military technology to individuals in Ukraine, the Department of Justice announced.

"Volodymyr Nedoviz, a Ukrainian national, falsely pretended to be a citizen of the United States in order to purchase highly sensitive military grade equipment, that would later be illegally exported to Ukraine," Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Angel M. Melendez said in a statement Tuesday.

Nedoviz and co-conspirators misled US manufacturers in an attempt to avoid export controls, the statement explained.

They also recruited, trained, and paid other US individuals to export the controlled devices to Ukraine through various freight forwarding companies.

The devices included top line night vision rifle scopes and thermal imaging equipment, including a Armasight Zeus Thermal Imaging weapons sight, a FLIR Thermosight Rifle Scope, and a ATN X-Sight II Smart Rifle Scope specifically for US military and law enforcement officers.

The equipment requires a special license due to prohibitions on exports of items that could pose a threat to US forces.

If convicted, Nedoviz faces 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.