Register
03:28 GMT +307 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Heroin was responsible for more deaths than murder in New York City last year.

    Drug Overdose Fatality Rate Higher in US Than Suicides, Cars, Guns

    © Flickr/ James Gardner
    US
    Get short URL
    0 5410

    A study has revealed that the drug overdose fatality rate in the United States is higher than that for gun deaths, car accidents, and firearms.

    A counter-narcotics police officer sprays herbicide over a coca plant during a campaign to eradicate coca crops in La Espriella, southern Colombia.
    © AP Photo/ Fernando Vergara
    Admission that Monsanto's Roundup Causes Cancer Puts Controversial US War on Drugs Operation at Risk
    The report, released on February 28 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that fatal drug overdoses have more than doubled since 1999, increasing across all age groups and genders. 

    The CDC also found that adults aged 55–64 had the highest increase in the rate of overdoses in 2015, from 4.2 per 100,000 in 1999, to 21.8 per 100,000 in 2016. This is an average increase of 10.5 percent each year. Adults aged 45-54 had the highest death rate however, with 30 deaths per 100,000, more than twice the rate of those aged 15-24.

    “Although rates increased 63 percent for non-Hispanic black persons (from 7.5 per 100,000 in 1999 to 12.2 in 2015) and 43 percent for Hispanic persons (from 5.4 in 1999 to 7.7 in 2015), non-Hispanic white persons experienced the greatest increase between 1999 and 2015. The age-adjusted rate of drug overdose deaths among non-Hispanic white persons increased 240 percent from 6.2 per 100,000 in 1999 to 21.1 in 2015,” the report states.

    Deaths involving heroin tripled in just five years, from 8 percent in 2010 to 25 percent in 2015, while deaths involving cocaine increased from 11 percent to 13 percent over the same time period.

    Morphine painkiller with a credit card in the background.
    © Flickr/ Eric Norris
    Overkill: Deaths from Painkiller Overdoses a 'Silent Epidemic'

    Overdoses involving natural and semisynthetic opioid analgesics such as oxycodone and hydrocodone decreased from 29 percent in 2010 to 24 percent in 2015, while those involving  synthetic opioids other than methadone, such as fentanyl and tramadol, increased from 8 percent to 18 percent over the five year span.

    In February, President Donald Trump held a meeting at the White House to address the opioid epidemic. A big part of his plan has been to slow the flow of drugs over the Mexican border by building a wall, and working with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

    “Because we share a strong concern about the increase in opioid-related deaths, our countries will work together on common solutions to protect our people from opioid trafficking,” Trump said in a statement following his meeting with Trudeau.

    Related:

    Americans More Likely to Die of Drug Overdose Than Crashes, Guns - Research
    Nine Die of Heroin Overdose Over Weekend in Philadelphia
    Elephant Sedative Mixed With Heroin Causes Overdose Crisis in Ohio
    Music Icon Prince Died of Drug Overdose, Medical Examiner
    Drug Overdose Deaths Reach Record High in the US
    Tags:
    Overdoses, Opioids, Drugs, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Legendary Soviet Cosmonaut Who Became First Woman in Space
    Valentina Tereshkova, Legendary Soviet Cosmonaut Who Became First Woman in Space
    A New Low
    A New Low
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok