Trump Doesn’t Accept FBI Denial of Wiretapping His Phones

© AFP 2016/ Robyn BECK WikiLeaks Believes Trump's Wiretapping Claim May Be Justified

Appearing on “Good Morning America” on ABC News on Monday, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked if Trump believed FBI Director James Comey's denial of the wiretapping.

"You know, I don’t think he does, George,” Sanders stated.

Sanders referenced the National Security Agency’s mass spying on Americans, as was revealed by whistleblower Edward Snowden. "The administration was wiretapping American citizens," Sanders said. "His administration could have done this."

"The President wants the truth to come out to the American people through the house intelligence committee and that is the process we go through," she added.

Unnamed sources reportedly told ABC News that Comey had told the Justice Department to publicly refute Trump’s assertion that the then-candidate was wiretapped by President Barack Obama prior to the election. The source claimed that the FBI director is upset that Trump’s tweets on the issue attempt to make it appear as if the agency acted improperly.

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci US President Likely Right About Surveillance on Trump Tower - Ex-US Attorney General

A spokesperson for Obama denied the explosive allegations.

"A cardinal rule of the Obama administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice," Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis said in a statement over the weekend. "As part of that practice, neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any US citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false."

Popular conservative radio host Mark Levin alleged that the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA) court approved the wiretapping as part of an investigation into allegations that Russia meddled in the presidential election.

Appearing on Fox & Friends on Sunday, Levin asserted that the FBI, CIA, NSA, the Justice Department, and two other agencies had been involved in investigating Trump since October 2016.

The pundit accused Democrats of engaging in a coverup of the surveillance. “The evidence is overwhelming. This is not about President Trump’s tweeting. This is about the Obama administration spying, and the question is not whether it spied. We know they went to the FISA court twice,” Levin asserted. “The question is who they did spy on and the extent of the spying that is the Trump campaign, the Trump transition, Trump surrogates.”