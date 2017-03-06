Trump Doesn’t Accept FBI Denial of Wiretapping His Phones

"You know, I don’t think he does, George,” Sanders stated.
Sanders referenced the National Security Agency’s mass spying on Americans, as was revealed by whistleblower Edward Snowden. "The administration was wiretapping American citizens," Sanders said. "His administration could have done this."
"The President wants the truth to come out to the American people through the house intelligence committee and that is the process we go through," she added.
Unnamed sources reportedly told ABC News that Comey had told the Justice Department to publicly refute Trump’s assertion that the then-candidate was wiretapped by President Barack Obama prior to the election. The source claimed that the FBI director is upset that Trump’s tweets on the issue attempt to make it appear as if the agency acted improperly.
"A cardinal rule of the Obama administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice," Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis said in a statement over the weekend. "As part of that practice, neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any US citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false."
Popular conservative radio host Mark Levin alleged that the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA) court approved the wiretapping as part of an investigation into allegations that Russia meddled in the presidential election.
Appearing on Fox & Friends on Sunday, Levin asserted that the FBI, CIA, NSA, the Justice Department, and two other agencies had been involved in investigating Trump since October 2016.
The pundit accused Democrats of engaging in a coverup of the surveillance. “The evidence is overwhelming. This is not about President Trump’s tweeting. This is about the Obama administration spying, and the question is not whether it spied. We know they went to the FISA court twice,” Levin asserted. “The question is who they did spy on and the extent of the spying that is the Trump campaign, the Trump transition, Trump surrogates.”
JOHN CHUCKMAN
We know about Obama having done the same to Merkel: her personal phone was indeed tapped, just as Trump says his was.
By all accounts, when she first found out, she was quite upset and required some considerable soothing of her ruffled feathers.
So there is very little reason to doubt Obama tapped Trump's phone, too, no matter what various hack officials may assert otherwise. After all, the business of spies is lying, at least a major part of it.
Many people just do not seem to grasp that Obama is a very dark figure and nothing like his public persona of smiling-faced bright boy.
I've long felt he is likely CIA, as, we know to a certainty, was George Bush pere.
Nothing could make CIA happier than having a "made man" in the executive mansion.
Who else kills thousands of woman and children as Obama has done while smiling except a psychopath, and who is a bigger employer of bright psychopaths in the United States than the CIA?
Obama’s whole business of starting up the massive extrajudicial assassination program - which, please note, is run by CIA - screams CIA associations.
There are holes in his resume a number have noted, as we might expect from a CIA recruit.
The whole blurriness around his birth also supports this notion. The CIA often plays with the official records of its people to fog-up their backgrounds.
