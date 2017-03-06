Register
22:55 GMT +306 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Donald Trump

    Trump Doesn’t Accept FBI Denial of Wiretapping His Phones

    © Flickr/ Gage Skidmore
    US
    Get short URL
    Cassandra Fairbanks
    233980

    US President Donald Trump is not accepting a denial by the FBI that phones at Trump Tower in New York City were wiretapped in 2016, during his campaign.

    President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama talk on the East front steps of the US Capitol after inauguration ceremonies on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2016/ Robyn BECK
    WikiLeaks Believes Trump's Wiretapping Claim May Be Justified
    Appearing on “Good Morning America” on ABC News on Monday, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked if Trump believed FBI Director James Comey's denial of the wiretapping.

    "You know, I don’t think he does, George,” Sanders stated.

    Sanders referenced the National Security Agency’s mass spying on Americans, as was revealed by whistleblower Edward Snowden. "The administration was wiretapping American citizens," Sanders said. "His administration could have done this."

    "The President wants the truth to come out to the American people through the house intelligence committee and that is the process we go through," she added.

    Unnamed sources reportedly told ABC News that Comey had told the Justice Department to publicly refute Trump’s assertion that the then-candidate was wiretapped by President Barack Obama prior to the election. The source claimed that the FBI director is upset that Trump’s tweets on the issue attempt to make it appear as if the agency acted improperly.

    A clock sits outside of Trump Tower at midnight
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    US President Likely Right About Surveillance on Trump Tower - Ex-US Attorney General
    A spokesperson for Obama denied the explosive allegations.

    "A cardinal rule of the Obama administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice," Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis said in a statement over the weekend. "As part of that practice, neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any US citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false."

    Popular conservative radio host Mark Levin alleged that the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA) court approved the wiretapping as part of an investigation into allegations that Russia meddled in the presidential election.

    Appearing on Fox & Friends on Sunday, Levin asserted that the FBI, CIA, NSA, the Justice Department, and two other agencies had been involved in investigating Trump since October 2016.

    The pundit accused Democrats of engaging in a coverup of the surveillance. “The evidence is overwhelming. This is not about President Trump’s tweeting. This is about the Obama administration spying, and the question is not whether it spied. We know they went to the FISA court twice,” Levin asserted. “The question is who they did spy on and the extent of the spying that is the Trump campaign, the Trump transition, Trump surrogates.”

    Related:

    Trump's Wiretapping Claim Either False or Unprecedented Scandal - US Congressman
    Kremlin Comments on Trump's Wiretapping Claims
    US House Intel Committee to Investigate Trump's Wiretap Claim Against Obama
    Obama Denies Ordering Surveillance on Trump
    'McCarthyism': Trump Says Obama Had His 'Wires Tapped' Before Election Win
    Tags:
    Trump Tower, Wiretapping, FBI, Justice Department, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Mark Levin, James Comey, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      JOHN CHUCKMAN
      And he should not.

      We know about Obama having done the same to Merkel: her personal phone was indeed tapped, just as Trump says his was.

      By all accounts, when she first found out, she was quite upset and required some considerable soothing of her ruffled feathers.

      So there is very little reason to doubt Obama tapped Trump's phone, too, no matter what various hack officials may assert otherwise. After all, the business of spies is lying, at least a major part of it.

      Many people just do not seem to grasp that Obama is a very dark figure and nothing like his public persona of smiling-faced bright boy.

      I've long felt he is likely CIA, as, we know to a certainty, was George Bush pere.

      Nothing could make CIA happier than having a "made man" in the executive mansion.

      Who else kills thousands of woman and children as Obama has done while smiling except a psychopath, and who is a bigger employer of bright psychopaths in the United States than the CIA?

      Obama’s whole business of starting up the massive extrajudicial assassination program - which, please note, is run by CIA - screams CIA associations.

      There are holes in his resume a number have noted, as we might expect from a CIA recruit.

      The whole blurriness around his birth also supports this notion. The CIA often plays with the official records of its people to fog-up their backgrounds.
    • Reply
      avatar
      michael
      and like obama's word has any value.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Legendary Soviet Cosmonaut Who Became First Woman in Space
    Valentina Tereshkova, Legendary Soviet Cosmonaut Who Became First Woman in Space
    A New Low
    A New Low
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok