New Trump Immigration Order Shares Same Flaws as Previous - Rights Group

Trump Signs New Executive Order on Immigration, Removes Iraq From Temporary Travel Ban List

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The new executive order signed by Trump on Monday bans all immigration from six majority-Muslim countries for the next 90 days, and bans all refugees from entering the US for 120 days.

The countries affected are Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Unlike Trump’s first executive order, the revised ban does not apply to nationals from Iraq.

"It [the Trump administration] has replaced it [the original order] with a scaled-back version that shares the same fatal flaws," ACLU Immigrants' Rights Project Director Omar Jadwat stated in the release.

Jadwat said the only way to fix the executive order is to ensure it is not a ban on Muslims, but the new order still discriminates based on religion.