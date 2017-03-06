Register
    President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, as Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., listen

    New Trump Immigration Order Shares Same Flaws as Previous - Rights Group

    © AP Photo/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Image
    US
    0 5411

    US President Donald Trump’s new executive order on immigration has the same problems as the original version, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said in a press release on Monday.

    U.S. President Donald Trump signs a memorandum to security services directing them to defeat the Islamic State in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Trump Signs New Executive Order on Immigration, Removes Iraq From Temporary Travel Ban List
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The new executive order signed by Trump on Monday bans all immigration from six majority-Muslim countries for the next 90 days, and bans all refugees from entering the US for 120 days.

    The countries affected are Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Unlike Trump’s first executive order, the revised ban does not apply to nationals from Iraq.

    "It [the Trump administration] has replaced it [the original order] with a scaled-back version that shares the same fatal flaws," ACLU Immigrants' Rights Project Director Omar Jadwat stated in the release.

    Jadwat said the only way to fix the executive order is to ensure it is not a ban on Muslims, but the new order still discriminates based on religion.

