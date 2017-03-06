Register
    US President Donald Trump (C) waits at his desk before signing confirmations for James Mattis as US Secretary of Defense and John Kelly as US Secretary of Homeland Security, as Vice President Mike Pence (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R) look on, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, January 20, 2017

    Over 35% of US Citizens Worried About Trump Team's Alleged Contacts With Russia

    A total of 37 percent of the US nationals are "very concerned" about reports that US President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign associates had contacts with "Russian operatives" and Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak, a CNN/ORC poll showed Monday.

    The star atop the Vodovzvodnaya Tower of the Moscow Kremlin. Right: the Grand Kremlin Palace, and the Church of St. John Climacus the Ivan the Great Bell Tower
    Kremlin on Trump's Wiretap Claims: Russia Shouldn't Be Associated With Internal US Problems
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Over 70 percent of the Democrats are highly concerned about those alleged contacts, while only 7 percent of the Republicans share their opinion, the poll showed.

    According to the survey, 65 percent of the respondents (82 percent of Democrats and 43 percent of Republicans) support the idea of appointing a special prosecutor to investigate the contacts, while 32 percent believe that the Congress is "capable of handling the investigation itself."

    A total of 32 percent believe that Russia interfered in the US presidential election, which is 8 percent higher than in January, the poll showed.

    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives iin Washington, U.S., February 28, 2017
    'Time Playing Against Trump' as US Elites Struggle to Derail Thaw With Russia
    The poll was conducted on March 1-4, with a total of 1,025 adults across the United States interviewed by telephone. The estimated sampling error makes about 8.5 percentage points or less. The results regarding the issue of appointing a special prosecutor were based on 715 interviews, with the sampling error of estimated 3.5 percentage points.

    On March 1, the Washington Post reported that US Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke to the Russian ambassador twice last year while he was a US senator and part of Trump's campaign despite denying any contacts with the Russians at his confirmation hearing in January.

    In February, US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned amid media questioning his alleged ties to Kislyak, with whom he purportedly have discussed sanctions against Russia, a claim that Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov denied.

