Ex-US Attorney General Says Trump Likely Right About Surveillance on Trump Tower

“I think he's right in that there was surveillance and that it was conducted at the behest of the attorney — of the Justice Department through the FISA [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] court,” Mukasey told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.
At the same time, he said that Trump was “not correct” in saying that the former US President ordered the surveillance.
According to Mukasey, the wiretap could mean suspicion that someone in Trump Tower may have been acting as “an agent of Russians.”
The US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee will carry out an investigation into Trump's "wiretapping" accusations, committee Chair Devin Nunes said Sunday.
