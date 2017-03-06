Ex-US Attorney General Says Trump Likely Right About Surveillance on Trump Tower

© REUTERS/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool US House Intel Committee to Investigate Trump's Wiretap Claim Against Obama

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Saturday, Trump accused Obama of having his Trump Tower headquarters' "wires tapped" prior to the 2016 presidential election, describing this as the former administration's "new low." The president compared the alleged surveillance to McCarthyism and the Watergate scandal. The claims have been rejected by Obama's representative.

“I think he's right in that there was surveillance and that it was conducted at the behest of the attorney — of the Justice Department through the FISA [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] court,” Mukasey told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.

At the same time, he said that Trump was “not correct” in saying that the former US President ordered the surveillance.

According to Mukasey, the wiretap could mean suspicion that someone in Trump Tower may have been acting as “an agent of Russians.”

The US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee will carry out an investigation into Trump's "wiretapping" accusations, committee Chair Devin Nunes said Sunday.