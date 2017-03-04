US Army Intelligence Pays Big for Foreign Language Services

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The companies will share $9.8 billion in multiple types of contracts to procure foreign language services in support of the Defense Language Interpretation Translation Enterprise program, according to the department.

The companies included ABM Government Services of Kentucky, CALNET of Virginia, CWU of Florida, Global Linguist Solutions of Virginia, Mid Atlantic Professionals also known as SSI of Maryland (W91 and Mission Essential Personnel of Ohio, the Defense Department said.

SOS International of Virginia, Valbin Corporation of Maryland and WorldWide Language Resources of North Carolina also received contracts, the announcement added.

The US Army Intelligence and Security Command based at Fort Belvoir in Virginia will oversee the contracts, which will be carried out over the next 10 years, the Defense Department said.