US Navy Pays $383 Million for Modernization of Amphibious Ships

The work will be carried out on amphibious ships home-ported in San Diego, California. Work will be performed in San Diego and is expected to be completed by March 2018, the Defense Department added.
It was earlier reported that the US Navy’s 30-year shipbuilding plan would average $21 billion per year, or $5 billion more per year than the Navy has spent on shipbuilding over the past 30 years.
Under the plan, the Navy would buy a total of 254 ships between 2017-2046, and would meet the 308 ship goal by 2021.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Somebody please tell these fools, all the equipment is useless, GI Jody has no morale - he will not fight for 911 pull silverstein to gather the loot in JY, period !! Thats why a few taliban with rusty AK47s are winning.
Drain the swamp