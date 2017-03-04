US Navy Pays $383 Million for Modernization of Amphibious Ships

© AP Photo/ Lockheed-Martin via U.S. Navy, File Pentagon Orders Unmanned Surface Minesweeper for Navy's Littoral Combat Ships

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair, Continental Maritime, General Dynamics, and National Steel and Shipbuilding Company “are being awarded a combined $383 million,” to modernize the vessels, the announcement said on Friday.

The work will be carried out on amphibious ships home-ported in San Diego, California. Work will be performed in San Diego and is expected to be completed by March 2018, the Defense Department added.

It was earlier reported that the US Navy’s 30-year shipbuilding plan would average $21 billion per year, or $5 billion more per year than the Navy has spent on shipbuilding over the past 30 years.

Under the plan, the Navy would buy a total of 254 ships between 2017-2046, and would meet the 308 ship goal by 2021.