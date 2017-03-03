'So Pathetic': Trump Lashes Out at Democrats for Failure to Confirm Nominees

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — It is pathetic that Senate Democrats have failed to confirm all of the executive Cabinet nominees, US President Donald Trump said on Friday.

It is so pathetic that the Dems have still not approved my full Cabinet. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 3 марта 2017 г.

Two of Trump’s nominees, Labor Secretary pick Alexander Acosta and would-be Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, have not had confirmation hearings.

Additionally, no hearings are scheduled for Trade Representative nominee Robert Lighthizer or Director of National Intelligence nominee Dan Coats.

Scheduling the hearings is the responsibility of Senate Republicans.

As of Friday, the Senate has not rejected any of Trump's nominees.