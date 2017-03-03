Register
03 March 2017
    The first Zumwalt-class destroyer, the USS Zumwalt, the largest ever built for the US Navy, leaves the Kennebec River on Monday, December 7, 2015, in Phippsburg, Maine.

    Around 60% of US Citizens Believe Country's Defense Spending Sufficient

    US
    According to a Gallup poll, almost 60 percent of US citizens believe their country spends either the necessary or excessive amount of resources on defense.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Almost 60 percent of US citizens believe their country spends either the necessary or excessive amount of resources on defense, a Gallup poll revealed Friday.

    "In contrast to President Donald Trump's call for a massive increase in US military spending, most Americans believe the country currently spends either the right amount (28 percent) or too much (31 percent) on national defense. Thirty-seven percent believe it spends too little," the comment on the poll reads.

    However, more US citizens think that the United States does not allocate enough resources to the military than those who consider them excessive – 37 percent against 31 percent. According to Gallup, this rare trend appears only "just before, or just after, a Republican presidential administration has replaced a Democratic one."

    Additionally, almost half of the respondents, 45 percent, say the level of national defense needed to be higher.

    Gallup conducted this poll via telephone interviews on February 1-5 among 1,035 US adults.

    On Monday, the Office of Management and Budget announced that President Donald Trump’s budget proposal would boost military and security spending by $54 billion with a corresponding reduction in all other discretionary spending.

      double bonus
      ["In contrast to President Donald Trump's call for a massive increase in US military spending, most Americans believe the country currently spends either the right amount (28 percent) or too much (31 percent) on national defense. Thirty-seven percent believe it spends too little," the comment on the poll reads.]

      The issue is not so much about the increase in Defense Spending, but where it comes from? If it came from an increase in the National Debt [the equivalent of selling War Bonds] and civilian domestic US infrastructure was also increased from this avenue as well; then the US would continue to be a growing economy; and the resulting product of growth would depend on the net efficiency of these new investments.

      But, just taking money from other government programs will shrink the domestic parts of the economy at the expense of military expansion; and is the equivalent of raising taxes to pay for this new military spending; except it originates from a re-allocation of how this tax money is spent.

      The idea of a "deficit" is spending above and beyond "tax collections", so if you want to decrease taxes and increase military spending; the only way for that to result in a growing domestic US economy; is for the US National Debt increase to pay for it; and then to spend this expanding credit wisely; so that it pays off in the long-run distant future as a new prosperity for the American People.

      It is completely and utterly impossible to have a growing American Economy without an equivalent expansion of the Money Supply. The aggregate price level is determined by the efficiency of this investment; and the net productivity of the workforce. Automation should be disinflationary: as a way of lowering prices in an increasingly growing money supply economy; not as an unemployment and economic depression generator; by keeping the money supply stagnant; and growing the wealthy classes at the expense and decimation of the working classes.

      The concept of "a rising tide lifts all boats" implies the rising tide of new money supply; and the boats rising implies greater efficiency and automation leading
      to stable or even lowering prices in this increasing money supply environment.
      Instead what you have is debt defaults, mass unemployment and business closures; over a stable money supply; and the wealth being vacuumed up-
      wards towards the top away from the working salaried classes at the bottom.
      The "middle class" is the class of salaried workers. It is the successful business owners who comprise the upper classes.
