Around 60% of US Citizens Believe Country's Defense Spending Sufficient

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Almost 60 percent of US citizens believe their country spends either the necessary or excessive amount of resources on defense, a Gallup poll revealed Friday.

"In contrast to President Donald Trump's call for a massive increase in US military spending, most Americans believe the country currently spends either the right amount (28 percent) or too much (31 percent) on national defense. Thirty-seven percent believe it spends too little," the comment on the poll reads.

However, more US citizens think that the United States does not allocate enough resources to the military than those who consider them excessive – 37 percent against 31 percent. According to Gallup, this rare trend appears only "just before, or just after, a Republican presidential administration has replaced a Democratic one."

Additionally, almost half of the respondents, 45 percent, say the level of national defense needed to be higher.

Gallup conducted this poll via telephone interviews on February 1-5 among 1,035 US adults.

On Monday, the Office of Management and Budget announced that President Donald Trump’s budget proposal would boost military and security spending by $54 billion with a corresponding reduction in all other discretionary spending.

