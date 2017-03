WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The contract will cover a five-year period through Fiscal Year 2022 with a further five-year option, the Defense Department explained.

"Hitachi Aloka Medical America [of] Wallingford, Connecticut has been awarded a maximum $162.7 million… contract for radiology systems, accessories and training," the announcement stated on Thursday.

Hitachi Aloka produces equipment to provide precise radiology ultrasound, high-resolution digital imaging, the company’s web site said.