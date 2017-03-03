Register
05:25 GMT +303 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Ian Johnston trims medicinal marijuana plants at Tweed INC. in Smith Falls, Ontario on December 5, 2016.

    Family Seeks Return of Cash Seized in Raid on Legal Medical Marijuana Business

    © Photo: Lars Hagberg
    US
    Get short URL
    0 11130

    The owner of Med-West, a medical-marijuana producer raided last year by police, is seeking the return of over $100,000 in cash that was seized from him and his family.

    Francois Fillon, candidate in Sunday's second round of the French center-right presidential primary elections, members of the conservative Les Republicains political party, delivers a speech during a meeting with deputies in Paris, France, November 22, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
    French Presidential Race Passions: Police Raid Candidate Fillon’s Home in Paris
    A joint task force raided James Slatic's legally-operated facility in January 2016, following a tip from an anonymous source that Med-West Distribution was illegally processing cannabis products.

    Within a matter of hours, cops confiscated most of the company's inventory, products, and more than $300,000 in cash. Police also arrested two employees working on that day, but they were soon released.

    Days later, the San Diego County district attorney's office froze the personal bank accounts of Slatic, his wife, and two stepdaughters, as part of a legal maneuver known as civil asset forfeiture, which allows law enforcement to seize cash and property, even if they only suspect that the assets are tied to criminal activity.

    Cannabis plant
    © Flickr/ Sean Douglas
    Big Bong Theory: Danish Epileptics Ready for Cannabis Relief
    Slatic, along with the public interest law firm Institute for Justice, has challenged what he claims was an illegal government seizure. More than a year has passed, and police have not arrested or charged the San Diego entrepreneur with any crime.

    Slatic's lawyer, Wesley Hottot, has requested the return of some $100,000 seized from family bank accounts, citing the one-year statute of limitations for prosecutors to file charges.

    "In this case, the limitations period began to run no later than Feb. 2, 2016 — the date on which the court issued freezing orders that prevented the Slatics from accessing their accounts," a motion filed Monday states.

    Tanya Sierra, a spokeswoman for District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis, insists that even though a search warrant to freeze the bank accounts was issued in February 2016, the funds were not formally seized until June, when Superior Court Judge Jay M. Bloom signed the order to transfer the accounts to the DA.

    "We believe it is the seizure that starts the clock and not the freeze order," Sierra said.

    Slatic and his lawyers first sought to recover the seized money in November 2016, ten months after the raid, but Judge Bloom denied the release of the cash.

    At that hearing, the judge did observe that "the Court does have some concern with the fact that the People have kept money for nearly 10 months without filing a case."

    A final decision on whether the money will be returned is expected on March 22.

    Slatic's medical marijuana business was shut down after the raid, and 35 local residents employed at the legal facility lost their livelihoods. The entrepreneur pointed out that Med-West complied with all state medical-marijuana laws, was licensed by the city of San Diego, and paid taxes to the IRS, as well as to state and local governments.    

    Related:

    High Society: Italian Duke Arrested for Growing Cannabis in Ancestral Castle
    Ganja Power: Indian Cave Paintings Saved from Decay by Cannabis
    Army Vet Faces Felony For Helping Other Veterans Treat PTSD With Cannabis
    Tags:
    raid, cannabis, medical marijuana, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    UK Parlamentarians VS Sputnik, RT
    British Scientists Proved
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok