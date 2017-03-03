Register
03 March 2017
    Vice President Mike Pence

    Pence: Repeal, Replacement of Obamacare Will Be 'Orderly Transition'

    US
    US Vice President Mike Pence has calmed down Americans worried about possible negative implications of the Affordable Care Act's repeal, saying the process will be "an orderly transition to a better healthcare system."

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The process of repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, will be an orderly transition,  Pence said on Thursday.

    "State-based solutions are a pathway forward for better healthcare coverage…despite some of the fear mongering that you’ve heard you can rest assured…we’re going to have an orderly transition to a better healthcare system that finally puts the American people first," Pence said during a speech in the state of Ohio.

    Pence claimed Obamacare has crippled the US economy and led companies to laying off workers because of the rising cost of healthcare.

    US Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, who accompanied Pence, said it was essential to get government out of the way of the healthcare system.

    On February 22, President Donald Trump said his administration would have a replacement for Obamacare by mid-March.

    Obamacare, former President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare initiative, relies on government-run exchanges in which insurance companies sell policies to individuals and families that lack employer-provided health insurance plans.

      double bonus
      [US Vice President Mike Pence has calmed down Americans worried about possible negative implications of the Affordable Care Act's repeal, saying
      the process will be "an orderly transition to a better healthcare system."]

      Translation: You are going to lose all of your private insurance coverage,
      your medicare, your medicaid, still pay a tax, and owe an additional fee
      to the insurance company, that issues you a card, but doesn't cover any-
      thing like it says, and leaves you hanging with the full amount of the bills; destroying your credit rating. You will then be left to die on the streets!

      And then they [the lawmakers] will laugh at your death, as that allows them to
      cut costs; by only covering healthy people, who don't need any "medical care".
