Pence: Repeal, Replacement of Obamacare Will Be 'Orderly Transition'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The process of repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, will be an orderly transition, Pence said on Thursday.

"State-based solutions are a pathway forward for better healthcare coverage…despite some of the fear mongering that you’ve heard you can rest assured…we’re going to have an orderly transition to a better healthcare system that finally puts the American people first," Pence said during a speech in the state of Ohio.

Pence claimed Obamacare has crippled the US economy and led companies to laying off workers because of the rising cost of healthcare.

US Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, who accompanied Pence, said it was essential to get government out of the way of the healthcare system.

On February 22, President Donald Trump said his administration would have a replacement for Obamacare by mid-March.

Obamacare, former President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare initiative, relies on government-run exchanges in which insurance companies sell policies to individuals and families that lack employer-provided health insurance plans.