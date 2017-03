© AFP 2016/ Pedro PARDO Shooting at Mexican Nightclub Result of Personal Conflict - Local Governor

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – The clashes took place in the cities of Reynosa, Matamoros, Nuevo Laredo and Ciudad Victoria, the El Sol de Mexico media outlet reported citing the local prosecutor’s office.

The authorities imposed a curfew on Reynosa.

The criminal boss known as Cyclone-40 is reportedly among the killed criminals. There is no information whether Mexican troops suffered any losses.

The state of Tamaulipas bordering the United States is a battlefield of two powerful Mexican cartels Los Zetas and Cartel del Golfo that are controlling drug trafficking to the United States.