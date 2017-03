© AP Photo/ Richard Drew US Interior Department to Get New Secretary 'Very Soon,' Official Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the US Senate approved the nomination of a former Navy SEAL and Montana state senator Zinke in a 68-31 vote.

"We are confident that your record of leadership, integrity and public service will see to our nation's great natural resources and treasures as they were your own," Pence stated on Wednesday.

Zinke represented seven federally recognized tribes, advocating for tribal water settlements and federal recognition of one of Montana’s State Recognized Tribes.

Zinke is the first politician from Montana who was selected to serve in Cabinet since statehood 1899.