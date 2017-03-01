Register
    Donald Trump

    Over Half of US Viewers Have Positive Reaction to Trump's Speech in Congress

    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    US
    A total of 57 percent of US viewers had a positive reaction to US President Donald Trump's speech at the Congress joint session, with about seven out of 10 viewers saying that the proposed policies would put the country on the right track, a poll showed.

    U.S. President Donald Trump announces his nomination of Neil Gorsuch to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 31, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Trump: New US Budget Must Eliminate Defense Sequester Process
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) According to the joint poll by the CNN broadcaster and Opinion Research Corporation, almost two-thirds of the viewers praised the president's priorities for the country, while about seven in 10 viewers said that the speech made them feel more optimistic about the future of the country.

    Trump's proposed policies on the economy proved the most popular, scoring a 72-percent approval rating from the viewers, while terrorism proposals got a nearly as impressive 70-percent rating. Trump's policies on taxes got a 64-percent approval rating, almost as much as his immigration proposals with 62 percent, and his plans for healthcare with 61 percent.

    Nearly two-thirds of the viewers approved of the ideological aspect of the speech, while 26 percent deemed it too conservative and 8 percent thought it was not conservative enough.

    The broadcaster pointed out that the audience of the speech was largely Republican and therefore more likely to be supportive of the speaker.

    The poll was carried out on February 28 among 509 US nationals who watched the speech.

    speech, US Congress, Donald Trump, United States
