US Navy Seeks Help to Improve Stealth of Submarines, Surface Warships

"The contractor shall perform analyses and reviews in support of the definition, establishment, evaluation, and implementation of new submarine and surface ship stealth, survivability, and sustainability initiatives," the document explained on Tuesday. "Surface ships, submarines, and other Navy vehicles [must have] have signature characteristics which will ensure their operational superiority over other navies.”
Defense contractors must submit their ideas to the Naval Surface Warfare Center by March 7, according to the solicitation.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Of course. Because Russian politicians ....CAN;T SHUT UP!!!! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete As expensive a commodity as a naval vessel is, one wonders why there are not fleets of remotely-controlled decoys, a separate discipline known as hydro-acoustical holography where water instead of air is used to generate virtual sonic imagery undersea, diverionsary noisemakers and best of all, decoys that are also mined with explosives to "reward" the overly curious.
cast235
support
Stealth always comes down to tactical psychology on the part of the aggressor on the battlefield and on or under the sea. It is useless as a defensive tactic.