US Navy Seeks Help to Improve Stealth of Submarines, Surface Warships

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Contractors will be asked to develop acoustic and non-acoustic applications to reduce hull radiated noise, propulsion signatures, structure-borne noise, and electromagnetic, infrared, and electro-optical signals, the document noted.

"The contractor shall perform analyses and reviews in support of the definition, establishment, evaluation, and implementation of new submarine and surface ship stealth, survivability, and sustainability initiatives," the document explained on Tuesday. "Surface ships, submarines, and other Navy vehicles [must have] have signature characteristics which will ensure their operational superiority over other navies.”

Defense contractors must submit their ideas to the Naval Surface Warfare Center by March 7, according to the solicitation.