Register
01:51 GMT +301 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Couple Sent to Prison for Terrorizing Black Family With Guns, Confederate Flags

    Couple Sent to Prison for Terrorizing Black Family With Guns, Confederate Flags

    Douglas County Sheriff's Office
    US
    Get short URL
    0 20343

    A Georgia couple is heading to prison for terrorizing a black family with guns and Confederate battle flags during a birthday party for their 8-year-old-child.

    In July 2015, Kayla Norton and Jose Torres, and a group they called “Respect the Flag,” drove up to the birthday party with the battle-flag flying from their trucks and began threatening the family while shouting racial slurs. There were at least seven trucks in the convoy. Torres pointed a shotgun at the family as well as at young children present at the celebration.

    A large Confederate battle flag flies above highway 75 in Tampa Bay, Florida June 24, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri
    Georgia Caves to Pressure, Reverses Ban on Confederate Flag License Plates

    The incident was part of a two-day spree by the like-minded people, driving around harassing people of color throughout the area. Several witnesses called 9-1-1 to report the group, including a witness who referred to their actions as a “hate crime,” in their call.

    Norton was convicted of one count of violating Georgia's street gang act and one count of making terroristic threats, WSB-TV reports. Torres was convicted of three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one charge of making terroristic threats, and an additional count of violating the street gang act.

    On Monday, Superior Court Judge William McClain opted to hand down sentences that were even longer than the state requested. Torres was sentenced to 20 years in prison, and will serve at least 13, while Norton was sentenced to 15 years, and will serve at least six. Additionally, the couple is banned from ever returning to the county, upon their release.

    "Their actions were motivated by racial hatred," Judge McClain stated during the sentencing.

    The incident took place less than one month after white-supremacist Dylann Roof killed nine unarmed black worshippers at a historic black church in South Carolina, in his self-affirmed attempt to “start a race war.” Photographs of Roof posted to social media prior to the attack showed him posing with the Confederate battle flag, sparking a debate on whether the flag is a symbol of hate.

    FILE - In this June 18, 2015, file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof, center, is escorted from the Sheby Police Department in Shelby, N.C.
    © AP Photo/ Chuck Burton
    Dylann Roof Found Guilty in Charleston Church Massacre

    "This is behavior that even supporters of the Confederate battle flag can agree is criminal and shouldn't be allowed," Douglas County District Attorney Brian Fortner said in a statement.

    During the sentencing hearing, Norton made a tearful apology to her victims.

    “The worst decision I’ve ever made in my life was to not walk away when I had the chance,” Norton said. "That is not me. That is not me. That is not him. I would never walk up to you and say those words to you and I am so sorry that happened to you."

    One of the victims, Hyesha Bryant, 34, who was at the birthday party, offered the couple forgiveness.

    “I forgive all of you,” she said, looking the perpetrators in the eyes in the courtroom. “I don’t have any hate in my heart. Life is too short for that.”

    Related:

    Honest Change? Georgia Business Replaced Confederate Flag with Nazi Banner
    ‘Muslim-Free' Gun Shop Selling Confederate Flag Painted by George Zimmerman
    US Judge Rules Virginia Can Ban Confederate Flag From License Plates
    Protester Removes Confederate Flag From Government Complex in US Florida
    South Carolina Governor Signs Bill to Remove Confederate Flag
    Tags:
    Racism, Hate Crime, Terrorism, Confederate Flag, Jose Torres, Kayla Norton, Georgia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro’s 2017 Carnival
    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro's 2017 Carnival
    Never Enough
    Never Enough
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok