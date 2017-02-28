Texas Man Gets 11 Years for Illegally Exporting Electronics to Russia

© Photo: Pixabay FBI Arrests White Supremacist in US State of South Carolina for Planning Attack

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Alexander Posobilov of Houston, Texas was sentenced to serve more than eleven years in federal prison for exporting prohibited microelectronic components to Russia, the department stated.

"Alexander Posobilov, 62, of Houston, Texas, was sentenced to 135 months in prison for conspiring to export and illegally exporting controlled microelectronics to Russia, and for conspiring to launder money," the release stated.

Posobilov was a procurement manager at a firm known as ARC Electronics, which housed the illegal operation, the release stated. From 2008 to 2012, Posobilov managed to obtain and ship $50 million worth of prohibited microelectronics to Russia, according to the Justice Department.

"These commodities have applications and are frequently used in a wide range of military systems, including radar and surveillance systems, missile guidance systems and detonation triggers," the release explained.

The Justice Department said two research units of the Russian FSB internal security agency benefitted from Posobilov’s activities.

Posobilov and 10 co-conspirators were indicted in October 2012 by the US Department of Justice.

Posibilov was subsequently convicted at trial in October 2015 on all counts. Five of the ten conspirators pleaded guilty and three of them remain on the loose, the release said.